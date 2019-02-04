LANY Take Strange Sunset Drive in New ‘Thick and Thin’ Video

LANY frontman Paul Jason Klein croons on the back of a moving car in the band’s breezy “Thick and Thin” video. Throughout the clip, the singer strikes various poses while belting the laid-back funk-pop tune. The car’s mysterious driver cruises down the California coastline next to an idyllic sunset, eventually parking next to the beach and stripping down to her underwater as she walks toward the water.

“Thick and Thin” appears on LANY’s second LP, 2018’s Malibu Nights, along with the singles “Thru These Tears,” “I Don’t Wanna Love You Anymore” and “If You See Her.”

The band will promote the album with a massive world tour that commences Monday, February 4th in Moscow, Russia; their North American leg launches April 23rd in Miami, Florida and runs through June 27th in Los Angeles, California, followed by another string of international dates.