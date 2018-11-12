Rolling Stone
LANY Set Massive North American Leg of Malibu Nights Tour

Los Angeles-based trio embark on headlining trek in support of sophomore LP

LANY have announced a massive 2019 headlining trek dubbed the Malibu Nights Tour in support of their recently released sophomore album.

The Los Angeles-based trio, a former Rolling Stone New Artist You Need to Know, set out on the North American leg of the Malibu Nights Tour on April 23rd with a gig at Miami’s The Fillmore. The 38-date trek keeps LANY on the road until a leg-ending June 27th hometown show at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.

In addition to the North American leg, LANY will also embark on a world tour, bringing their total number of 2019 shows to over 100 gigs. Tickets for Malibu Nights’ North American leg go on sale starting November 16th; check out LANY’s site for full ticket information.

LANY released Malibu Nights, their follow-up to their 2017 self-titled debut, in October.

LANY Tour Dates

April 23 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
April 24 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
April 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
April 27 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
April 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
April 30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
May 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
May 3 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
May 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
May 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
May 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic
May 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
May 10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 17 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
May 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
May 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
May 23 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
May 28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
May 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
May 31 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
June 1 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
June 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
June 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
June 6 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
June 7 – Houston, TX @ Revention Center
June 8 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
June 10 – Denver, CA @ Fillmore Auditorium
June 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air
June 12 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
June 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
June 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
June 18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
June 19 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
June 21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
June 25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

