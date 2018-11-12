LANY Set Massive North American Leg of Malibu Nights Tour

LANY announced a massive 2019 headlining trek dubbed the Malibu Nights Tour in support of their recently released sophomore album.

The Los Angeles-based trio, a former Rolling Stone New Artist You Need to Know, set out on the North American leg of the Malibu Nights Tour on April 23rd with a gig at Miami’s The Fillmore. The 38-date trek keeps LANY on the road until a leg-ending June 27th hometown show at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.

In addition to the North American leg, LANY will also embark on a world tour, bringing their total number of 2019 shows to over 100 gigs. Tickets for Malibu Nights’ North American leg go on sale starting November 16th; check out LANY’s site for full ticket information.

LANY released Malibu Nights, their follow-up to their 2017 self-titled debut, in October.

LANY Tour Dates

April 23 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

April 24 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

April 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

April 27 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

April 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

May 3 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

May 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

May 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

May 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic

May 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 17 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

May 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

May 23 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

May 28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

May 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

May 31 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

June 1 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

June 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

June 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

June 6 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

June 7 – Houston, TX @ Revention Center

June 8 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

June 10 – Denver, CA @ Fillmore Auditorium

June 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air

June 12 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

June 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

June 18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

June 19 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

June 21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

June 25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre