Lany, Julia Michaels Let Their Feelings Out at the Roller Rink in ‘Okay’ Video

Lany and Julia Michaels have shared the music video for their single “Okay.” In the gorgeous new clip, Michaels and Lany lead singer Paul Klein each wander around the Santa Monica beachfront in solitude. They both end up at a roller derby, skating around and observing a masked dancer under a giant disco ball. The melancholy visual is a fitting accompaniment to the pair’s contemplative breakup track, while also referencing its crisp, summery guitar line.

Of the writing of the song, Michaels told Zane Lowe of Beats 1, “It was a pretty intense day … There was a point where [Paul] looked at me, very serious, and said, ‘I’m going to be okay, right?’ And I was like, ‘Oof, we have to write this.'”

Lany are currently in the midst of a headlining world tour, in support of their 2018 album Malibu Nights, with upcoming summer shows in the U.S. and Canada. They previously released the singles “Thick and Thin,” “If You See Her” and “Malibu Nights.” Michaels recently was an opener on Pink’s tour, which wrapped up this month.