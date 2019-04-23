Hear Lany, Julia Michaels’ New Breakup Song ‘Okay’

Synth-pop group Lany have released a new track, “Okay,” with Julia Michaels. The anthemic song features Michaels and Lany frontman Paul Klein on vocals over a rumbling instrumental of xx-style electric guitars and underwater synths. Lyrically, “Okay” describes recent breakups that the two protagonists have gone through, and light reassurance that they’ll make it through the bitter aftermath: “I’m gonna be okay, right?/I wish I could tell myself that at night.”
Of the writing of the song, Michaels told Zane Lowe of Beats 1, “It was a pretty intense day. Emotionally, we had both been going through a lot…and it was our first time really even meeting. So when you have that time together, and then you’re like, ‘Okay, let’s spill everything out on the table,’ it can get a little heavy. There was a point where [Paul] looked at me, very serious, and said, ‘I’m going to be okay, right?’ And I was like, ‘Oof, we have to write this.'”
This is Lany’s first collaboration with Michaels, who is currently on tour with Pink through May 2019. Michaels contributed songwriting to Pink’s upcoming eighth studio album Hurts 2B Human. Lany, meanwhile kick off a new world tour on Tuesday night in Miami, in support of their October 2018 sophomore record, Malibu Nights.
Lany North American Tour Dates
April 23 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
April 24 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
April 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
April 27 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
April 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
April 30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
May 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
May 3 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
May 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
May 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
May 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic
May 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
May 10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May 11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 17 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
May 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
May 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
May 22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
May 23 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
May 28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
May 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
May 31 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
June 1 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
June 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
June 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
June 6 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
June 7 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
June 8 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
June 10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
June 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air
June 12 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
June 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
June 15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
June 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
June 19 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
June 21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
June 22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
June 25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine