Hear Lany, Julia Michaels’ New Breakup Song ‘Okay’

Synth-pop group Lany have released a new track, “Okay,” with Julia Michaels. The anthemic song features Michaels and Lany frontman Paul Klein on vocals over a rumbling instrumental of xx-style electric guitars and underwater synths. Lyrically, “Okay” describes recent breakups that the two protagonists have gone through, and light reassurance that they’ll make it through the bitter aftermath: “I’m gonna be okay, right?/I wish I could tell myself that at night.”

Of the writing of the song, Michaels told Zane Lowe of Beats 1, “It was a pretty intense day. Emotionally, we had both been going through a lot…and it was our first time really even meeting. So when you have that time together, and then you’re like, ‘Okay, let’s spill everything out on the table,’ it can get a little heavy. There was a point where [Paul] looked at me, very serious, and said, ‘I’m going to be okay, right?’ And I was like, ‘Oof, we have to write this.'”

This is Lany’s first collaboration with Michaels, who is currently on tour with Pink through May 2019. Michaels contributed songwriting to Pink’s upcoming eighth studio album Hurts 2B Human. Lany, meanwhile kick off a new world tour on Tuesday night in Miami, in support of their October 2018 sophomore record, Malibu Nights.

Lany North American Tour Dates



April 23 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

April 24 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

April 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

April 27 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

April 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

May 3 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

May 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

May 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

May 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic

May 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 17 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

May 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

May 22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

May 23 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

May 28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

May 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

May 31 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

June 1 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

June 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

June 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

June 6 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

June 7 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

June 8 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

June 10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

June 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air

June 12 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

June 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

June 19 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

June 21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

June 22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

June 25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine