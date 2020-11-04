Lana Del Rey Preps LP of Standards, Covers ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

On Election Day, Lana Del Rey took to Instagram to announce a new LP of standards and classics — and that her upcoming album Chemtrails Over the Country Club is delayed.

Sitting inside a Denny’s and staring at an election map on an iPhone — “That looks like a lot of red to me,” she noted — Del Rey gave her fans an update. “What can I say?” she told the camera. “I have so many things to say to you. I wanted to do it properly, but maybe I’ll do it now.”

She explained that while she completed Chemtrails, the record is delayed due to the pandemic. “It’s folky, it’s beautiful,” she explained. “It’s super different from Norman [Fucking Rockwell!]. Sixteen-week delay on the vinyl process, so in the meantime I’m going to give you a digital record of American standards and classics for Christmas.”

While she said the record plants won’t open until March 5th, Del Rey is keeping busy with recording. “I have some Patsy Cline songs I’ve been wanting to cover for a really long time,” she said, “and a couple of really cool Americana songs with Nikki Lane that I’ve just kind of had in my back pocket.”

In a separate post, the singer also shared a video of her singing an Acapella version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1945 musical Carousel. She recorded the rendition for an upcoming documentary about Liverpool; the song is heavily associated with football. “Thanks for everything and all your support,” she said in the clip. “And thanks for buying me my meal at Denny’s.”

Del Rey previewed Chemtrails last month with the ballad “Let Me Love You Like a Woman.” In September, she made her debut as an author with the poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass (the audiobook version was released last summer). Del Rey donated half of the proceeds to the Navajo Water Project.