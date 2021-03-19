Lana Del Rey Roller Skates Down a Desert Highway in ‘White Dress’ Video

Lana Del Rey has released a music video for “White Dress,” a track off her new album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which arrived Friday, March 19th.

The video was directed by Constellation Jones and, per a press release, was inspired by the work of director David Lynch. While there isn’t anything particularly jarring or disturbing in the clip, it does pair some of Lynch’s surreal Southern California energy with Del Rey’s own brand of Americana as she roller skates down an empty desert highway, sings “White Dress” by a picket fence, and joins a bunch of masked-up friends for a meal at a roadside restaurant.

In some shots, too, Del Rey can be seen in a sling and cast, which is a detail she alerted fans to a couple of months ago when she revealed on Instagram that she’d broken her arm while roller skating. “Don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater,” Del Rey quipped at the time. “I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the desert.”

The “White Dress” video follows previously released visuals for Chemtrails tracks “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” and “Let Me Love You Like a Woman.” Chemtrails Over the Country Club is Del Rey’s seventh studio album and follows her acclaimed 2019 album, Norman Fucking Rockwell. Last year, the musician released her debut poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, as well as a cover of George Gershwin’s classic, “Summertime.”