 Hear Lana Del Rey's Ethereal New Song 'Watercolor Eyes'
Hear Lana Del Rey’s Ethereal New Song ‘Watercolor Eyes’

The song appears on the soundtrack to Euphoria Season 2

Lana Del Rey has dropped a moody new single, “Watercolor Eyes.” The song will appear on the soundtrack to Euphoria Season 2, out Feb. 25 via Interscope Records, as well as the next episode of the hit series.

The song, which was previously teased in preview for the HBO drama, sees Del Rey crooning about heartbreak.

“I think you’re sweet just like rock candy,” she sings on the ethereal, delicate track. “Warm like beaches that leave me sandy/ Why do you leave me with watercolor eyes?”

Euphoria, which stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, has previously partnered with musicians to debut new music on the show. Last year, Billie Eilish and Rosalía dropped a song called “Lo Vas a Olvidar,” which appeared in an episode, and artist and producer Labrinth is responsible for the score.

Last year, Del Rey released two new albums, Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club

