See Lana Del Rey This Fall — If You’re Lucky Enough to Live In One of These 10 Cities

Lana Del Rey has announced a limited run of fall shows in support of her most recent album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

The 10-date trek will kick off Sept. 14 at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, with shows scheduled largely around the south and mid-Atlantic region. The run wraps Oct. 5 at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia. Tickets for all shows will go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local with full info available on Del Rey’s website.

Del Rey returned to the stage for the first time in three years in 2023, and she’s so far played a scattered mix of headlining shows and festival sets around the world. She recently played Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands, and she just played a pair of big shows in Mexico City. Near the tail end of her fall tour, she’ll also headline the All Things Go Festival, outside of Washington, D.C., on Oct. 1.

Del Rey released Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd back in March, Marking her ninth album and first since 2021’s Blue Banisters (the LP was recently highlighted on Rolling Stone’s best albums of 2023 so far). On top of her own album, Del Rey also helped usher in the arrival of a debut album from her father (or, if you like, “nepo daddy”), Rob Grant. Del Rey sang on several songs, while her frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, also provided some production.

Lana Del Rey Fall Tour Dates

Sept. 14 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 5 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum