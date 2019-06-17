Hear Lana Del Rey Tease New Track ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’

Lana Del Rey has previewed her upcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell with a snippet of the title track. The singer posted a video clip of her lip-syncing the track on Instagram, writing, “This is so much my favorite for so many reasons.”

The song was produced by Jack Antonoff, who Del Rey tagged on the post. Del Rey previously explained of the song, “So the title track is called ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ and it’s kind of about this guy who is such a genius artist but he thinks he’s the shit and he knows it and he like won’t shut up talking about it. So often I ended up with these creative types or not or whatever and you know they just go on and on about themselves and I’m like yeah, yeah. But there’s a little bit of merit to it also. They are so good. I just like the title track so much that I was like ok, I definitely want the record to also be called that.”

Norman Fucking Rockwell is scheduled to arrive in 2019 and follows Del Rey’s 2017 effort, Lust for Life. Del Rey has shared and/or teased several songs from the album, including “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Venice Bitch,” also produced by Antonoff.