Hear Lana Del Rey Cover Donovan’s ‘Season of the Witch’ in ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Trailer

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the upcoming film produced by Guillermo del Toro, will feature Lana Del Rey’s new cover of Donovan’s 1966 folk-rock hit “Season of the Witch.” A snippet of the cover can be heard in the latest trailer for the film, while the song’s full debut will coincide with the movie’s theatrical release this Friday, August 9th.

“I have admired Lana’s music for a while now and felt in my gut that she would run with ‘Season of the Witch’ — that she would use her alchemy to transform it,” said del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water) in a statement. “She is a great artist and has been an amazing partner with us in this adventure. It is an honor for me to have met her.”

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is based on the series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz. It’s directed by André Øvredal from a screenplay by Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman, and a screen story by del Toro, Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan. The film is set in 1968, two years after Donovan released “Season of the Witch.”

On Tuesday, August 6th, Del Rey will help honor del Toro at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. She’s currently promoting her forthcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell, and recently announced the first leg of her North American tour.