Hear Lana Del Rey’s ‘Season of the Witch,’ ‘Looking for America’

After teasing two tracks earlier this week, Lana Del Rey has shared the full versions of her new track “Looking for America” and her cover of Donovan’s “Season of the Witch.” Produced by Jack Antonoff, “Looking for America” is an emotional song Del Rey penned in response to the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

After sharing a live clip of herself performing the song in the studio on Instagram, Del Rey wrote, “Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion⁠—but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level.” On the track she sings, “I’m still looking for my own version of America/ One without the gun, where the flag can freely fly/ No bombs in the sky/ Only fireworks when you and I collide/ It’s just a dream I had in mind.”

The “Season of the Witch” cover was recorded for new horror film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, produced by Guillermo del Toro. Del Rey previously revealed a snippet of the song in a trailer for the film, in theaters August 9th.

“I have admired Lana’s music for a while now and felt in my gut that she would run with ‘Season of the Witch’ — that she would use her alchemy to transform it,” said del Toro in a statement. “She is a great artist and has been an amazing partner with us in this adventure. It is an honor for me to have met her.”

Del Rey helped honor del Toro when the director received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star earlier this month in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Del Rey will release her sixth album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, on August 30th. She recently revealed the tracklist, but it’s unclear if she will add “Looking For America” into the mix. Del Rey will tour in support of the album on The Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour!, which kicks off September 21st at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.