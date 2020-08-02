Watch Lana Del Rey Recite Spoken Word Piece ‘Salamander’

Lana Del Rey recites her spoken word piece “Salamander,” from her recently released audiobook of poems Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, in a video the singer posted Saturday on social media.

“Get out of my blood, salamander,” Del Rey reads from a manuscript in the grainy video. “I can’t seem to blow off enough steam to get you out of my head. Soul cycle you to death, run you out of my blood to San Pedro. And yet, everywhere I go, it seems there you are. And there I am.”

The clip, featuring an abridged version of the Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass poem, is backed by producer Jack Antonoff’s sparse instrumentation.

CD and vinyl of the audiobook version of Violet are due out October 2nd, while hardcover and e-book editions will be released on September 29th. Del Rey also plans on releasing a second poetry book, Behind the Iron Gates – Insights From an Institution, which includes the piece “Patent Leather Do-Over.”

Del Rey will donate half of the proceeds from Violet to the Navajo Water Project. “The Navajo Water Project has a fundraising target of $1,035,000 for 2020 to bring running water and solar power to 230 families,” Del Rey previously said in a statement. “And we plan on fulfilling that target in the next four weeks to bring it up to their million-dollar mark, and we’ll be traveling throughout New Mexico, Arizona and Utah to say hello and make sure it gets done.”

In addition to her spoken word LPs, the prolific Del Rey has also targeted September 5th for Chemtrails Over the Country Club, her follow-up to 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!