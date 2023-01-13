Lana Del Rey Releases Tracklist, Artwork for ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

With two months left to go before the release of Lana Del Rey’s ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the singer-songwriter shared the official track list and new cover art on Friday in an Instagram post. The upcoming record is set to release on March 10th.

While the cover has since been taken down for violating the platform’s policies, the 16-track list includes collaborations with Father John Misty, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Tommy Genesis, and Jon Batiste. Songs featured include “The Grants,” “Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing,” and “Peppers” featuring Tommy Genesis.

Antonoff previously worked with Del Rey on Chemtrails Over the Country Club in 2021 and is also credited as a producer on the new cover along with Mike Hermosa, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes (who worked on Blue Bannisters), and Benji.

Lana Del Rey reveals the official track list for her new album, ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,’ releasing March 10. pic.twitter.com/TFnqdr0KSi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2023

Shortly after the album’s announcement in December, Del Rey shared a typewritten letter where she thanked her friends who helped make the album.

“What can I say! I’m so grateful to be present and feeling effervescent today,” Del Rey wrote in a typewritten letter on her private @Honeymoon Instagram. “With a mind full of violets and a forehead warmed by the sun as I pray in the garden.”

Del Rey’s last two albums were both released in 2021: Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over the Country Club. This year, she covered Father John Misty’s “Buddy’s Rendezvous” and released the single “Watercolor Eyes” for Season Two of Euphoria.