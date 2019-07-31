Lana Del Rey Announces ‘Norman F-cking Rockwell’ Release Date, Track List

Lana Del Rey has finally announced the official release date and track list for her sixth studio album, Norman Fucking Rockwell. Del Rey began releasing singles in 2018 and revealed the official name in September.

Norman Fucking Rockwell will be out on August 30th. The cover features a collage-like image starring the singer with actor Duke Nicholson, the grandson of Jack Nicholson. Her sister Chuck Grant took the photo. All of the previously released songs that Del Rey has either previewed or officially released, including “Mariners Apartment Complex” and her cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time,” are on the 14-song track list. She also confirmed that the album was made with Jack Antonoff, Laura Sisk, Zach Dawes and Rick Nowels.

Del Rey’s sixth LP arrives two years after her album Lust for Life, which featured guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Sean Ono Lennon, Stevie Nicks and the Weeknd. She toured in support of the album and has played various other show dates since the official tour wrapped.

The first taste of Norman Fucking Rockwell was “Mariners Apartment Complex,” released back in September. It was followed quickly with “Venice Bitch” a week later. In January, she unveiled the sprawling “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for Woman Like Me to Have — but I Have It.” “Doin’ Time” was released earlier this summer, previously just part of the soundtrack for the documentary Sublime.

Lana Del Rey Norman Fucking Rockwell Track List:

1. “Norman Fucking Rockwell”

2. “Mariners Apartment Complex”

3. “Venice Bitch”

4. “Fuck It I Love You”

5. “Doin’ Time”

6. “Love Song”

7. “Cinnamon Girl”

8. “How to Disappear”

9. “California”

10. “The Next Best American Record”

11. “The Greatest”

12. “Bartender”

13. “Happiness Is a Butterfly”

14. “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for Woman Like Me to Have — but I Have It”