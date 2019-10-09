Lana Del Rey Expands ‘Norman F-cking Rockwell’ U.S. Tour

Lana Del Rey has announced 11 new dates to her Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour, following her Long Island-and-the-West-Coast excursion this past month. The additional outing will kick off November 3rd in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and make stops in Denver, Chicago and more before wrapping November 19th in Nashville, Tennessee.

Del Rey released her latest studio album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, this past August, and true to its Laurel Canyon and Greenwich Village homages, the singer has been performing folk-rock covers with a slew of legendary guests on the tour so far.

After welcoming to the stage Adam Cohen and Sean Lennon (sons of Leonard and John, respectively) on her opening date at Jones Beach, Del Rey subsequently performed covers of Joni Mitchell’s “For Free” and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Scarborough Fair” at her shows.

At her recent show in Berkeley, she welcomed Joan Baez to the stage to perform “Diamonds & Rust” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright.” And for her upcoming L.A. show Thursday, she’s hinted at potentially bringing out Don Henley for a cover of The Eagles’ “Hotel California.” No word yet on who the special guests will be on this next tour leg.

Lana Del Rey Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour Dates

October 10th – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 11th – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

November 3rd – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

November 4th – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

November 6th – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

November 8th – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 10th – Des Moines, IA @ Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center Ballroom

November 11th – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

November 13th – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

November 14th – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

November 16th – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

November 17th – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

November 19th – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium