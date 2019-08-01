Lana Del Rey Sets First Leg of Norman F-cking Rockwell Tour

Following the release of her upcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana Del Rey will embark on the first leg of a North American tour that spans from Long Island to Los Angeles and nowhere in-between.

The Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour! kicks off September 21st at Wantagh, New York’s Jones Beach Theater before jumping to Vancouver, British Columbia on September 30th. From there, Del Rey will slide down the West Coast, stopping in Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, Sacramento and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl before the first leg concludes October 11th in San Diego.

Tickets for the Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour! go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 9th; each ticket purchased will be bundled with a copy of Del Rey’s new album, due out August 30th. On Wednesday, the singer revealed the album cover and the track list for her much-anticipated sixth LP.

Lana Del Rey Tour Dates

September 21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 30 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

October 2 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

October 3 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 6 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

October 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

October 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre