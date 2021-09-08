 Lana Del Rey Details New 'Blue Banisters' Release, Drops 'Arcadia' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Foo Fighters to Re-Open Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club
Home Music Music News

Lana Del Rey Drops New Ballad ‘Arcadia,’ Updates ‘Blue Banisters’ Release Date

Singer-songwriter’s second album of the year will arrive in October after being delayed this summer

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lana Del Rey has released a new song, “Arcadia,” which will appear on her upcoming album, Blue Banisters, out October 22nd.

Del Rey wrote and produced “Arcadia” with Drew Erickson. The song is set to steady piano and slow-rising horns, and opens with a vintage Del Rey line: “My body is a map of L.A./I stand straight like an angel, with a halo/Hanging out the Hilton Hotel windows/Screaming, ‘Hey baby, let’s go.’”

“Arcadia” also arrives with a music video, which Del Rey directed. The clip finds her performing the song in a nondescript room, eventually using added effects to project the Los Angeles skyline and the city’s tangle of highways onto her body (the end of the clip boasts some grainy home video-style footage and is set to a heavy trap beat with strings and trumpet).

Along with “Aradia,” Blue Banisters will include three other recent songs, “Text Book,” “Blue Banisters,” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” Blue Banisters — which Del Rey had planned to release in July before delaying it — will mark the singer-songwriter’s second album of the year, following Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which arrived in March.

In This Article: Lana Del Rey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.