Lana Del Rey Returns With Tender New Song ‘Let Me Love You Like a Woman’

Lana Del Rey has offered the first taste of her seventh album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, with the tender new ballad “Let Me Love You Like a Woman.” Del Rey announced that a follow-up for Norman Fucking Rockwell! was in the works late last year, not too long after releasing the Grammy nominated LP.

“Let me love you like a woman/Let me hold you like a baby,” she gently sings over piano. “Let me shine like a diamond/Let me be who I’m meant to be/Talk to me in poems and songs/Don’t make me be bittersweet.”

Del Rey first announced both the title and original release date for Chemtrails this past spring. The announcement was included in a lengthy open letter to her critics and offered the expected release date as September 5th. Though that date has passed, she did provide further news on the LP in early September with an Instagram post of her on the set of the “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” video, which will follow “Let Me Love You Like a Woman.”

Last month, the acclaimed singer-songwriter made her debut as an author with her book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. The audiobook version of her poetry collection came out in July. Earlier this year, she announced her second book Behind the Iron Gates — Insights From an Institution, which will tentatively be released in March.