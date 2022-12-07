Lana Del Rey Asks on New Album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean BLVD’

After a video confirming an announcement, a photo in the studio from producer Jack Antonoff, and a sleek logo update, Lana Del Rey has officially announced the new album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, out March 10, 2023.

Del Rey released the title track to accompany the announcement, which clocks in at nearly five minutes and features her sultry vocals seamlessly floating across dense instrumentation. "Fuck me to death," she sings. "Love me until I love myself."

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean BLVD follows Del Rey’s contribution to Taylor Swift’s “Snow on the Beach.” “I am such a massive fan,” Swift said of the Del Rey, adding that the hazy Midnights track is about “falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.”

Del Rey’s last two records were both released in 2021: Blue Bannisters and Chemtrails Over the Country Club. This year, she covered Father John Misty’s “Buddy’s Rendezvous” and released the single “Watercolor Eyes” for Season Two of Euphoria.