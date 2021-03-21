Lana Del Rey Teases New Album ‘Rock Candy Sweet’

Just a day after Lana Del Rey released her new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, the singer has already teased her next record, Rock Candy Sweet, adding that the LP will arrive June 1st.

Del Rey made the announcement in an Instagram Stories post where she was responding to a Harper’s Bazaar article titled “Lana Del Rey Can’t Qualify Her Way Out of Being Held Accountable” that was critical of the singer’s cultural appropriation.

“Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse,” Del Rey said in the since-disappeared post (Instagram Stories delete after 24 hours). “I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet.”

Focusing in on another passage from the article, Del Rey added in another expired post, “You’re right it would have been unnecessary if no one had significantly criticized everythin about the album to begin with. But you did. And I want revenge.”

Del Rey then confirmed her next album by sharing what’s potentially the cover art and reiterating the June 1st release date:

If Rock Candy Sweet does arrive June 1st, it would be Del Rey’s third album in just one year In addition to Chemtrails Over the Country Club, she also released her spoken word LP Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.

In November, after announcing that the finished Chemtrails Over the Country Club would be postponed due to delays at the record plants, Del Rey also revealed that she was at work on a covers album, including “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “some Patsy Cline songs.” It’s unclear whether Rock Candy Sweet is that album, which Del Rey stated was “a digital record of American standards and classics” that she would give fans for Christmas but didn’t arrive.