 Lana Del Rey Teases New Album 'Rock Candy Sweet' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next For These Young Evangelical Activists, Facing the Climate Crisis Is an Act of Faith
Home Music Music News

Lana Del Rey Teases New Album ‘Rock Candy Sweet’

Quick follow-up to Chemtrails Over the Country Club out June 1st

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Just a day after Lana Del Rey released her new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, the singer has already teased her next record, Rock Candy Sweet, adding that the LP will arrive June 1st.

Del Rey made the announcement in an Instagram Stories post where she was responding to a Harper’s Bazaar article titled “Lana Del Rey Can’t Qualify Her Way Out of Being Held Accountable” that was critical of the singer’s cultural appropriation.

“Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse,” Del Rey said in the since-disappeared post (Instagram Stories delete after 24 hours). “I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet.”

Related Stories

Lana Del Rey Roller Skates Down a Desert Highway in 'White Dress' Video
Lana Del Rey, Zella Day, and Weyes Blood Deliver 21st Century Laurel Canyon Grandeur to 'For Free'

Related Stories

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'

Focusing in on another passage from the article, Del Rey added in another expired post, “You’re right it would have been unnecessary if no one had significantly criticized everythin about the album to begin with. But you did. And I want revenge.”

Del Rey then confirmed her next album by sharing what’s potentially the cover art and reiterating the June 1st release date:

If Rock Candy Sweet does arrive June 1st, it would be Del Rey’s third album in just one year In addition to Chemtrails Over the Country Club, she also released her spoken word LP Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.

In November, after announcing that the finished Chemtrails Over the Country Club would be postponed due to delays at the record plants, Del Rey also revealed that she was at work on a covers album, including “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “some Patsy Cline songs.” It’s unclear whether Rock Candy Sweet is that album, which Del Rey stated was “a digital record of American standards and classics” that she would give fans for Christmas but didn’t arrive.

In This Article: Lana Del Rey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.