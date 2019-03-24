See Lana Del Rey Perform ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’ for First Time

Lana Del Rey delivered her first concert of 2019 on Friday night as the headlining act at the Buku Music + Art Project in New Orleans, where the “Venice Bitch” singer performed “Mariners Apartment Complex” for the first time, as part of a medley with “Video Games” and “High By The Beach.”

“Thank you for indulging my little folk sensibility,” she told the crowd of the rendition. Del Rey has yet to share the release date or track list for her forthcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell, her sixth LP and the follow-up to 2017’s Lust for Life.

Norman Fucking Rockwell is reportedly produced by Jack Antonoff and will likely feature Del Rey’s recent singles “Venice Bitch” and “Mariners Apartment Complex,” along with the live-debuted “How to Disappear” and “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but I have it.” The singer also teased two additional cuts on Instagram in October with “Sylvia Plath” and a track featuring rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Earlier this month, Del Rey shared an Instagram update on her first book of poetry Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, which is due later this year. She also revealed each book will be sold for $1.