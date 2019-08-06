Hear Lana Del Rey Respond to Mass Shootings on ‘Looking for America’

Lana Del Rey has written a new song, “Looking for America,” in response to the recent shootings in El Paso and Dayton. The singer posted a two-and-a-half minute snippet of the song on her Instagram page, where she performs the track live in the studio with producer Jack Antonoff.

In the post, Del Rey notes that she “came back early from Montecito with my brother this morning and asked Jack Antonoff to come into town because I had a song on my mind that I wanted to write.” She adds, “Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion⁠—but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago. I hope you like it.”

While it’s still an unfinished version of the song, the ballad, as performed by Del Rey on vocals and Antonoff on guitar, is poignant and sad. She sings: “I’m still looking for my own version of America/ One without the gun, where the flag can freely fly/ No bombs in the sky/ Only fireworks when you and I collide/ It’s just a dream I had in mind.”

Del Rey will release her sixth album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, on August 30th. She recently revealed the tracklist, but it’s unclear if she will add “Looking For America” into the mix. Del Rey will tour in support of the album on The Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour!, which kicks off September 21st at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York. She also covered Donovan’s “Season of the Witch” for upcoming film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.