Lana Del Rey Delivers Delicate ‘Let Me Love You Like a Woman’ on ‘Fallon’

Lana Del Rey performed her recent single, “Let Me Love You Like a Woman,” on The Tonight Show Monday, December 14th.

Like all things Del Rey does, the performance had a strong and compelling aesthetic, with the singer, her backing band, and a trio of vocalists delivering the song in a dingy dive bar. “We could get lost in the purple rain,” Del Rey sang, pushing her voice up to a falsetto, “Talk about the good ol’ days/We could get high on some pink champagne/Baby, let me count the ways.”

Del Rey released “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” in October, marking the first offering from her upcoming seventh album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club. The album — which will follow 2019’s acclaimed Norman Fucking Rockwell! — was expected to arrive this year, but in November, Del Rey announced that it was being pushed back to 2021 due to pandemic-related delays in the vinyl manufacturing process.

To make up for it, however, Del Rey said she would release a digital album of American standards and classics. She’s shared what could be snippets of that project — an a cappella take on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and a cover of George Gershwin’s “Summertime” — although an official release date and tracklist have yet to be announced.