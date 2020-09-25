 Matt Maeson Taps Lana Del Rey for 'Hallucinogenics' Remix - Rolling Stone
Lana Del Rey Lends Vocals to Matt Maeson’s ‘Hallucinogenics’ Remix

Track first appeared on Maeson’s 2019 debut, Bank on the Funeral

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Lana Del Rey has joined singer-songwriter Matt Maeson on a new version of his 2019 single, “Hallucinogenics.”

Del Rey slips easily into the song, which begins as a soft acoustic folk number before leveling up several notches with the arrival of some big drum hits and atmospheric synth touches. Del Rey and Maeson split vocal duties throughout the song and come together in harmony on the hook, “Pushing past the limit, tripping on hallucinogenics/My cigarette burnt my finger cause I forgot I lit it.”

“Hallucinogenics” appears on Maeson’s debut album, Bank on the Funeral, which was released last year. The record also featured the musician’s breakout track, “Cringe.”

As for Del Rey, she’s still prepping her next record, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which is expected to arrive this fall. The new record follows her acclaimed 2019 album, Norman Fucking Rockwell. In July, Del Rey released the audiobook version of her first poetry collection, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, and the hardcover version is scheduled to arrive September 29th.

