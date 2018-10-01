Lana Del Rey: Kanye West’s Trump Support Is ‘Loss For the Culture’

Lana Del Rey condemned Kanye West‘s support for President Donald Trump as a “loss for the culture” in response to the rapper’s latest MAGA-touting missive on social media.

Following his unaired pro-Trump rant on Saturday Night Live, West turned to social media to post a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat while aboard a private jet.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” West said of the MAGA hat in the caption. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment.” The 13th amendment banned “slavery and involuntary servitude.”

In the comments of West’s Instagram post, Del Rey – who performed at West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding in 2014 – criticized the rapper.

“Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture. I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism,” Del Rey wrote.

“If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does.”

Actor Chris Evans was similarly critical of West’s post about abolishing the 13th amendment; West later tweeted that he wanted to “amend” the amendment. “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” Evans tweeted. “The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

Evans’ response to West has been retweeted over 102,000 times, while West’s initial tweet only has 22,000 retweets.