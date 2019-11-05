Watch Lana Del Rey Perform With Ben Gibbard and Julia Jacklin

Since kicking off her Norman Fucking Rockwell tour at New York’s Jones Beach in September, Lana Del Rey has been bringing out special guests at shows — including Joan Baez, Sean Lennon and Chris Isaak. On Monday night at the Bellco Theater in Denver, the singer performed with Australian musician Julia Jacklin and Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard.

After Del Rey introduced Jacklin to the crowd, they launched into Jacklin’s aching “Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You” off her recent LP Crushing. Del Rey took over on vocals in the second verse, singing “What if I cleaned up?/What if I worked on my skin?/I could scrub until I am red, hot, weak and thin.”

Gibbard, who opened for Del Rey, returned to the stage toward the end of her set to sing the Death Cab for Cutie staple “I Will Follow You Into the Dark.” He strummed his acoustic guitar while Del Rey sang, “In Catholic school as vicious as Roman rule/I got my knuckles bruised by a lady in black.” The duo blended their voices, harmonizing on the chorus.

Del Rey will continue her fall leg in support of Norman Fucking Rockwell through November, wrapping up at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium on November 19th. On November 29th, she will appear in Kacey Musgraves’ Christmas Special on Amazon Prime alongside Camila Cabello, Kendall Jenner, Zooey Deschanel and others.