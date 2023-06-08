Lana Del Rey Thinks Her Dad Rob Grant ‘Plays Just Like Billy Joel’ on New Collab

Daddy Del Rey released his new album. On Thursday, Rob Grant released his piano album Lost at Sea — and with it, a second collaboration featuring his daughter Lana Del Rey. Produced by Jack Antonoff, “Hollywood Bowl” sounds like a song Del Rey could’ve snuck on her album There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

“I know I’m not Joni Mitchell/But I’ve got a dad who plays like Billy Joel,” she sings in the first verse. “I know I can’t see the whole picture/But I like to dream about my days of gold.”

In the lyrics, Del Rey reflects on performing twice at the Hollywood Bowl, her age, and all the “stories I’ve already sold.”

“Why wait for Heavеn when I can have Heavеn right here like I’m told?/Oh, just like I’m told,” she sings.

Along with “Hollywood Bowl,” Grant’s album features full piano tracks, including “The Mermaids Lullaby,” “A Beautiful Delirium,” and “Reflections of Light on Water.” Last week, he released the album’s title track, “Lost At Sea,” featuring Del Rey’s vocals.

“Lost At Sea is a deeply emotional and ethereal song. It combines the beautiful vocals of Lana Del Rey woven into a hypnotic piano composition,” he said in a press release at the time. “Lana’s voice is haunting and powerful. It moves ghostlike like through the song like mist over the ocean.”

“The song has a deep message of hope for all of us who feel lost and disconnected in today’s world,” he continued. “‘Lost At Sea’ is the reason I made my album: to share music that can bring some peace and calm to a very anxious world.” Trending He Spent a Decade Trying to Prove His Parents Killed His Teen Sister ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Twist: Was Raquel’s Confession Worth the Wait? Trump Responds to Chris Christie Attacks With ... Fat Jokes UFOs, Lasers, and Antifa Arsonists: Wildfires Spark New Conspiracy Theories

Grant announced his album back in February with a press release that described him as an “accidental musician” who has “never had a lesson on any instrument in his life.”

“He can’t read sheet music. But when he sits down at a piano, notes flow from him. Melodies come unbidden,” the release read. “He can play for hours. Emotion overwhelms thought, and out pours composition after composition.”