Lana Del Rey Performed ‘Diamonds & Rust’ with Joan Baez

At her show in Berkeley, California, on Sunday night, Lana Del Rey welcomed Greenwich Village folk icon Joan Baez to the stage. Together they performed one of Baez’s signature songs, “Diamonds & Rust.” The two dueted over Baez’s guitar, singing about Baez’s memories with the one and only Bob Dylan.

Baez immediately followed up “Diamonds & Rust” by playing a solo cover of Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” which is included in the video above. Del Rey mentioned onstage that she had performed the song with Baez several times that day, but that she decided to give the stage over completely to the folk artist.

Lana Del Rey has been bringing on a rotating cast of folk-rock guests on her Norman Fucking Rockwell! tour, first at her opening show at Jones Beach and continuing on down the West Coast.

Del Rey heads to Sacramento this week, followed by Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, where she’s said she hopes to bring Don Henley onstage.