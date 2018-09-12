Lana Del Rey Recruits Jack Antonoff for New Song ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’

Lana Del Rey teams with Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff for a folky, psychedelic new song “Mariners Apartment Complex.” The track, which premiered Wednesday on BBC1, is expected to appear on her upcoming, Antonoff-produced sixth LP.

Del Rey ruminates on two of her favorite subjects, sadness and romance, throughout the brooding track. “I’m the board, the lightning, the thunder/ Kind of girl who’s gonna make you wonder/ Who you are and who you’ve been,” she croons over ornate piano, synth-strings and acoustic guitar. “And who I’ve been is with you on these beaches/ Your Venice bitch, your diehard, your weakness/ Maybe I could save you from your sins.”

The vocalist paired the cut with a black-and-white video featuring overhead shots of ocean waves, Del Rey walking along a fence line and the performer gazing at a butterfly in her palm. Del Rey’s sister, mixed media artist Chuck Grant, helmed the clip.

Del Rey and Antonoff are currently in the studio working on the upcoming LP, which follows 2017’s Lust for Life and is due out in 2019. A second song from the sessions, “Venice Bitch,” will premiere on Tuesday, September 18th.