No, Lana Del Rey Certainly Did Not Leak Jack Antonoff’s Wedding Date in ‘Margaret’

If you’re a Jack Antonoff obsessive, besotted with details around his upcoming nuptials to Emmy-nominated actress Margaret Qualley, you’ll need to find another wedding to crash in December.

Since the release of Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Antonoff stans (Stantonoffs?) have been reading into his schmaltzy duet with Del Rey, “Margaret” (which is about Qualley), and the way Del Rey winsomely exclaims, “I mean, join the party/By the way, the party is Dec. 18.” When Billie Eilish asked Del Rey about the song for Interview magazine, Del Rey confirmed that the song is about Antonoff and Qualley’s romance, saying, “I was like, ‘You know what? I want to write a song for him.'”

But would Del Rey do anything as gauche as advertise her collaborator/producer/friend’s private life in song, right in front of him? Of course not.

Qualley debunked any rumors or concerns about her leaked wedding date while talking to the Los Angeles Times. The outlet put it to her plain: Are you getting married Dec. 18? “I am not,” Qualley said. “[Lana] was kind enough to not put my real wedding date in the song. But I love that song so much. It makes me feel like I’m living in a dream. She’s my favorite poet. I adore her.”

Last month, Del Rey joined Antonoff onstage during one of his concerts under the Bleachers name to perform “Margaret.” “One day I met Lana in the studio in California, and she said, ‘Let’s write a song about your fiancée,’ and I said ‘Okay,’ and I thought she was joking, and she wasn’t,” Antonoff said onstage. They skipped the Dec. 18 line.

So just what could Del Rey be celebrating on Dec. 18? Possibilities include the 236th anniversary of the State of New Jersey ratifying the U.S. Constitution, the 131st anniversary of the premiere performance of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Keith Richards’ 80th birthday (and Steven Spielberg’s 79th, and Brad Pitt’s 60th), and the fourth anniversary of Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. All will be revealed in seven months’ time, by which Antonoff and Qualley may or may not yet be hitched.