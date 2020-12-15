 Jack Antonoff Taps Lana Del Rey, Chicks for Talent Show Benefit - Rolling Stone
Lana Del Rey, Hayley Williams, Chicks Among Lineup for Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition Concert

St. Vincent, Shamir, Sleater-Kinney and more participating in benefit for homeless LGBTQ youth

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1374A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Musical guest Lana Del Rey performs on December 14, 2020 -- (Photo By: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jack Antonoff and the Ally Coalition's annual talent show benefit concert will include Lana Del Rey, Hayley Williams and the Chicks.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey, Hayley Williams, the Chicks, St. Vincent, Shamir and Sleater-Kinney are slated to appear during Jack Antonoff and the Ally Coalition‘s seventh annual talent show. This year’s event will be livestreamed for free on December 21st at 9 p.m. ET via Twitch, with donations from the event supporting homeless LGBTQ youth.

Antonoff’s band Bleachers, Big Red Machine, Blu DeTiger, Clairo, Claud, Andrew Dost, Brittany Howard, Muna, Maggie Rogers, Spoon, Rufus Wainwright, Wallows and Tierra Whack are also on the bill, alongside unannounced special guests. In 2018, the event included a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift, who performed with Hayley Kiyoko.

Comedians Reggie Watts, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Laker, The Lucas Bros, Jacqueline Novak, and Roy Wood Jr. will deliver one-minute sets and chef Rachel Ray will showcase a one-minute meal.

“The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but the communities that we are supporting here have been hit disproportionately harder,” Antonoff, who co-founded the Ally Coalition with his sister Rachel, wrote on Instagram. “So… we will see you all in six days and raise money for local LGBTQ homeless shelters.”

In This Article: Hayley Williams, Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, Shamir, Sleater-Kinney, St. Vincent, The Chicks

