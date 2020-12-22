 Lana Del Rey, Hayley Williams, and More Perform at Twitch Talent Show - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lana Del Rey, Hayley Williams, and More Join Jack Antonoff for Twitch Talent Show
Home Music Music News

Lana Del Rey, Hayley Williams, and More Join Jack Antonoff for Twitch Talent Show

Ally Coalition event raised money for homeless LGBTQ youths

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All

A bevy of stars joined Jack Antonoff, his sister Rachel, and the Ally Coalition Monday night for their seventh annual talent show — streamed for free via Twitch with all donations supporting homeless LGBTQ youth.

Hayley Williams donned a bathrobe to cover Massive Attack’s “Teardrop,” Lana Del Rey sang “Silent Night,” and St. Vincent covered the Beatles’ “Martha My Dear.” Maggie Rogers also busted out “Blood Ballet” from her new archival collection and Antonoff covered Taylor Swift’s “This Is Me Trying,” from Folklore.

The show also featured appearances by the Chicks, Antonoff’s band Bleachers, Big Red Machine, Blu DeTiger, Clairo, Claud, Andrew Dost, Brittany Howard, Shamir, Muna, Maggie Rogers, Spoon, Rufus Wainwright, Wallows, and Tierra Whack.

Comedians Reggie Watts, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Laker, the Lucas Bros, Jacqueline Novak, and Roy Wood Jr. were also on hand to perform mini-sets.

“The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but the communities that we are supporting here have been hit disproportionately harder,” Antonoff wrote on Instagram when he announced the event. “So… we will see you all in six days and raise money for local LGBTQ homeless shelters.”

Antonoff recently launched a new conversation series during which he discusses his home state of New Jersey with other famous current and past residents — like Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. He’s also been releasing new music with his band Bleachers, including “45” and “Chinatown” featuring Bruce Springsteen. This all caps off a year during which he teamed up with Taylor Swift once more to lend his production talents to Folklore and Evermore.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.