Lana Del Rey, Hamilton Leithauser Cover Bob Dylan in Nashville

For her latest guest duet on her Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour, Lana Del Rey brought former Walkmen vocalist Hamilton Leithauser onstage at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium to perform a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright.” Catch a video of the performance below.

Del Rey has brought out musical guests at pretty much every stop on her tour so far. In Chicago, she invited Lucy Dacus and Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino to perform renditions of their songs; in Denver, she sang duets with Julia Jacklin and Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. Other guests have included Chris Isaak, Weyes Blood, Joan Baez, Sean Lennon and more.

On Wednesday, Del Rey’s album Norman Fucking Rockwell was nominated for the 2020 Grammy Award for Album of the Year, with its title track earning a nomination for Song of the Year.