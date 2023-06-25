Lana Del Rey’s Glastonbury Set Cut Short by Late Start, Strict Curfew

Lana Del Rey’s much-anticipated headlining set at Glastonbury was cut short Saturday as the singer’s late arrival to the stage was met head on by a strict midnight curfew.

According to the Guardian, Del Rey’s set was delayed about 30 minutes from its scheduled start time as she admittedly dealt with some hair issues backstage.

Lana Del Rey apologizing to fans for being late pic.twitter.com/WbITGRDC50 — jude (@jfloridakilos) June 24, 2023

“I was so fucking late that I am about to rush this set to death,” Del Rey warned.

“If they cut power, I’m super fucking sorry, my hair takes so long to do. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go.”

The power was indeed cut and her microphone was turned off mid-“Video Games,” forcing Del Rey to sing a cappella with the crowd. A barefoot Del Rey then lingered around the front of the pit as emotional fans serenaded her with, appropriately given the situation, “Summertime Sadness” — cut due to the curfew — before she was eventually escorted away from the stage by her crew.

Lana Del Rey was escorted off stage by security at Glastonbury Festival due to her set being cut off after showing up late. pic.twitter.com/JnE4Q2iufT — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 25, 2023

In Del Rey’s two prior festival gigs following a lengthy live hiatus, the setlist has run about 20 songs long. Her Glastonbury show only made it to 15 tracks before the night was abruptly ended by the festival’s mandate.

As Del Rey once again deleted her Instagram, the singer has not yet addressed the situation on social media. A hopefully on-time Del Rey is also slated to perform at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and the All Things Go festivals this summer.