Lana Del Rey Covers George Gershwin’s ‘Summertime’ to Support NY and LA Philharmonic Orchestras

Lana Del Rey has released a cover of George Gershwin’s classic “Summertime” alongside an accompanying video. In the clip, she and “the gang” are seen cruising in a vintage car following a “Covid test” before they head to their “hideout” to perform. Surrounded by lush greenery, she delivers a faithful rendition of the song on a covered patio as the band accompanies her on acoustic instruments and backup singers join her.

“I’m so grateful to have been asked to perform this version of ‘Summertime’ by George Gershwin — the legendary composer-pianist whose music the New York Philharmonic has premiered and with whom we performed,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “Especially during a crisis faced by all performing arts organizations.”

The singer also shared links to the “Play Your Part” fund, which supports the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the “NY Plays On Fund,” which supports the New York Philharmonic.

The song befits the singer’s plans to release a new LP of standards and classics, which she announced earlier this month. She also said that her upcoming album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, is delayed due to the pandemic. Last month, she dropped Chemtrails track, “Let Me Love You Like a Woman.” In September, she made her debut as an author with the poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.