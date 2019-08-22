Lana Del Rey Drops Double Video for ‘F-ck It I Love You,’ ‘The Greatest’

Lana Del Rey turns reflective in her double music video for “Fuck It I Love You” and “The Greatest,” which the singer released Thursday. Both tracks are from her forthcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell, arriving August 30th.

“Fuck It I Love You” is about as straightforward romantic as a Lana Del Rey track can get, sung over images of Del Rey swinging on a tire swing, painting in a studio, real-surfing in the ocean and fake-surfing with bodybuilder Rich Lee. The video periodically cuts to Del Rey performing karaoke in an unassuming dive. After the song ends, we get some pretty aerial shots of the California coast before “The Greatest” begins.

Del Rey reflects on the state of pop (“The culture is lit/And if this is it/Then I had a ball/I guess that I’m burned out after all”) as well as the state of the world (“L.A. is in flames/It’s getting hot”), with references to Bowie and Kanye West thrown in for good measure. Del Rey also wanders around the Long Beach harbor yard, and we see close-up shots of the karaoke dive bar’s jukebox, which includes basically every musician Del Rey has been influenced by: Joni Mitchell, Jeff Buckley, Leonard Cohen, even Bon Iver and The National.

Lana del Rey is set to tour North America on the first leg of her Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour! this fall. The eight-day run kicks off September 21st at Wantagh, New York’s Jones Beach Theater before jumping to Vancouver, British Columbia on September 30th, playing mainly outdoor shows along the West Coast before concluding October 11th in San Diego.