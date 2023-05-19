Lana Del Rey Surprise Drops Previously Unreleased ‘Yes to Heaven’ After Going Viral on TikTok

Lana Del Rey is officially dropping a fan-favorite unreleased song — and we’re here for it! On Friday, the singer released “Yes to Heaven,” as well as a sped-up version, after it went viral on TikTok with more than 1 million users using the track as a sound over the last several weeks.

Three sped-up versions of the song’s first pre-chorus and chorus — “I’ve got my eye on you/I’ve got my eye on you/Say yes to Heaven/Say yes to me” — has been used in more than 800,000 posts with one video alone from earlier this month garnering 1.5 million views. Two other sounds using the song’s regular speed have been used in 200,000 videos.

Several songs from Del Rey’s unreleased discography — including “Jealous Girl,” “Queen of Disaster,” “Put Me in a Movie,” and “Serial Killer” — have made their way to TikTok, serving as viral sounds for thousands of videos.

With the song release, Del Rey also dropped a sped-up version of the track. Releasing quicker versions of songs has become commonplace thanks to TikTok, with the likes of Steve Lacy, Demi Lovato, and others doing the same.

The release of "Yes to Heaven" comes a week after releasing the music video for her single "Candy Necklace" from her LP Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?, which she dropped in March.

“The one thing I’ve never been spared from is having these normal, somewhat contentious relationships. It’s not like if you become a singer, when you date people, they feel like they have to be nice to you because if they’re not, maybe they’d be called out. That never happens. They’re still themselves completely,” Del Rey told Rolling Stone UK earlier this year. “And I think that’s why some people might call some of my stuff polarising, because either you’ve been in a contentious family dynamic or interpersonal relationships, or you haven’t.”

She added: “So, if you haven’t you might use the words or phrases I’ve heard like ‘feigning fragility,’ or ‘glorifying being submissive.’ OK. Maybe it’s also just trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel? You’re writing what happened but you’re also trying to lift it up a little bit, maybe melodically in the chorus.”