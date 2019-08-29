Watch Super-Sized Lana Del Rey Conquer Venice Beach in ‘Doin’ Time’ Video

A day before the release of her new LP Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana Del Rey has dropped a video for her sultry cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time,” in which a super-sized version of the singer stomps around Venice Beach.

Directed by Rich Lee and homage of sorts to the b-movie classic Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, the grainy clip opens with Del Rey the Giant waking up in an aqueduct. She stretches, stands up and begins to stomp around Los Angeles, gently stepping over highways to avoid crushing cars like a peaceful Godzilla. As she dips her colossal foot in the waters of Venice Beach, she becomes part of a film that 1950s teenagers are watching at a drive-in. A blonde woman (also played by Del Rey) gets ditched by her date, who wanders off with someone else. Life-sized Del Rey steps out of the screen to terrorize him, furiously shaking his car.

Del Rey originally recorded the cover for the Bill Guttentag-directed Sublime documentary. “Not a day goes by that I don’t listen to at least one Sublime song,” she said of the cover. “They epitomized the SoCal vibe and made a genre and sound totally their own.”

“Doin’ Time” is the third video Del Rey has dropped ahead of Norman Fucking Rockwell — she released “Fuck It I Love You” and “The Greatest” last week. The singer will tour in support of the record, kicking off at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York on September 21st and wrapping up the leg on October 11th at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.