‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’: Where to Buy Every Edition of Lana Del Rey’s New Album

“What can I say! I’m so grateful to be present and feeling effervescent today,” Lana Del Rey wrote in a typewritten letter late last year after announcing her new album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. “With a mind full of violets and a forehead warmed by the sun as I pray in the garden.”

Over a decade since transforming the pop music landscape with her debut “Video Games” — the best Lana Del Rey song of all time — Del Rey is set to drop her ninth studio album this week, the full-length follow-up to 2021’s Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

With 16 tracks, the album includes collaborations with everyone from Father John Misty to Bleachers, Tommy Genesis to Jon Batiste. Del Rey has released a slew of tracks from her new LP since announcing it back in December, including songs “The Grants,” the album’s title track, produced by Benji, Mike Hermosa, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes, and the Jack Antonoff- and Del Rey-produced “A&W.”

“If people think my music is good it’s because there’s other people involved in the songs and in the process of making it. So many people,” Del Rey told Rolling Stone UK in a recent cover story leading up to the release of her new album.

Out March 24, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is streaming on all major platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.

While her new music is available to stream and to buy on digital formats, fans can also order Del Rey’s new album on CD, cassette tape, and vinyl, including exclusive editions and a variety of different covers you can find on the singer-songwriter’s official store on her website.

Some of the CDs and cassette tapes appear to be currently sold out on Del Rey's site, but the standard vinyl, exclusive white vinyl, standard CD, and digital album are still available at the time of this writing. Below, here's nearly every other edition you can buy that we found through Del Rey's site — from Target exclusives to limited-edition LPs — just in time for Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd's official release date.

1. Lana Del Rey Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Standard Vinyl

Del Rey’s new album is still available to buy on her official store, as well as on sites like Amazon. Fans can also find the CD version of this album cover online.

Buy Lana Del Rey Vinyl LP $31.97

2. Lana Del Rey Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Urban Outfitters Vinyl

Want a limited-edition light green vinyl copy of Del Rey’s new album? Urban Outfitters has this exclusive edition of Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd available, with shipping expected later this month.

Want a limited-edition light green vinyl copy of Del Rey's new album? Urban Outfitters has this exclusive edition of Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd available, with shipping expected later this month.

3. Lana Del Rey Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Target Exclusive Vinyl

Del Rey’s new album is available at Target as an exclusive vinyl LP, complete with dark pink LPs, alternative art, plus a poster. It’s also available on CD.

Buy Lana Del Rey Target Exclusive $34.99

4. Lana Del Rey Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Amazon Exclusive

In addition to the standard vinyl, Del Rey fans can buy this Amazon exclusive double-vinyl of Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in light pink online.

Buy Lana Del Rey Amazon Exclusive $36.98