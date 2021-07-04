Lana Del Rey Delays ‘Blue Banisters,’ Teases New Song

Lana Del Rey announced Saturday that her new album Blue Banisters — which she previously attached to a July 4th release date — would not arrive on Independence Day.

“Album out later later… Single out soonish. Have a good fourth x,” Del Rey wrote on Instagram Saturday alongside a preview of a music video for an unspecified new song.

In a follow-up post that contained the new album cover for Blue Banisters — featuring the singer sitting next to two dogs on an outdoor deck — Del Rey added of the release date,

“TBD.”

If it kept its July 4th release date, Blue Banisters — which has still not been formally announced yet by the singer’s label — would have marked Del Rey’s third album over a year-long span, following her July 2020 spoken word album Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass and March 2021’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

In May, Del Rey shared three songs from the upcoming album, the title track “Blue Banisters” and “Text Book” — both co-written by Del Rey and Gabriel Edward Simon — and “Wildflower Wildfire,” co-written and produced by Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean.