See Lana Del Rey Debut ‘Ocean Blvd.’ Songs at First Concert in Over 3 Years

Lana Del Rey staged her first full concert in over three years Saturday as the singer headlined the MITA Festival in Rio De Janeiro.

The performance allowed Del Rey to finally debut a handful of songs from her most recent album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.: The set opener “A&W,” “Candy Necklace,” “The Grants” and the title track.

In fact, it’s been so long that Del Rey has played a headlining show that even “Arcadia” — off her 2021 LP Blue Banisters — also received its first performance in a concert environment, while the Ultraviolence track “Flipside” was also dusted off for its live premiere. Trending Georgia GOP Chair Goes Full Flat-Earth, Says Globes Are Part of a Conspiracy ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake Boasts One of the Worst Disney Songs Ever Texas AG Ken Paxton's Impeachment Riles Trump and His Minions You’ve Seen Tobias Menzies Everywhere. But Never Like This.

While Del Rey has made a couple late-night television appearances in recent years — as well as a surprise cameo during Bleachers’ set at the 2023 High Water Fest — she hadn’t played a full concert since the pre-pandemic days of November 2019.

Del Rey — who this past week contributed more vocals to an updated version of her Taylor Swift collaboration “Snow on the Beach” — will spend the rest of the summer globetrotting from one festival to another, including stops at Glastonbury, Quebec’s Festival D’Ete, Lollapalooza, All Things Go and Outside Lands.