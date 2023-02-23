Lana Del Rey’s Dad, an ‘Accidental Musician,’ Announces Debut Album ‘Lost at Sea’

On Thursday, Rob Grant — the father of the beloved “Video Games” songstress — announced that he’ll be releasing Lost at Sea, his first-ever album of piano songs, on June 9. He also revealed that he will drop the project’s first single “Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon” on Friday at midnight.

Hours before the announcement, Lana Del Rey wrote on Instagram: “This is either gonna be the beginning of something beautiful or take us all down… May the force be w all of us. I mean let’s get real – he’s always been the star.”

The new album is set to feature two songs, “Lost at Sea” and “Hollywood Bowl,” with vocals from his daughter.

With the new release, Grant signed to Decca Records, which has taken on multiple piano-focused artists, such as Max Richter and Jeff Goldblum. The new music — all featuring Grant on piano — is also set to feature production from Del Rey’s longtime producer Jack Antonoff, among others.

In a statement, Grant said that he wrote “Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon” about the “happiness and freedom I felt” while sailing in his boat named “Erewhon” to visit Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

“The piano begins slowly and then builds as the sails fill with wind, and the boat begins to heal, leaning into the heavy Atlantic swells,” he explained. “The piano carries you forward as the sloop gains speed, catching more wind, bound for the distant horizon.”

A press release for the new record described Grant as “an accidental recording artist” who has “never had a lesson on any instrument in his life.”

“He can’t read sheet music. But when he sits down at a piano, notes flow from him. Melodies come unbidden,” the release reads. “He can play for hours. Emotion overwhelms thought, and out pours composition after composition.”

The album will come out just several weeks after Del Rey releases her own album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. in late March. The LP features her recent single “A&W,” along with tracks featuring the likes of Bleachers, Jon Batiste, Tommy Genesis, and Father John Misty.

In the background of a video from the Grant family's TikTok @familyheirlooms, Del Rey could be heard saying, "That's who you are. You are the sea. And the sea is you. There's no separating you two," as Chuck Grant, Del Rey's sister, took photos of their father Rob on a boat for the album cover.

Lost at Sea tracklist

1. Moon Rise Over the Ocean

2. Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon

3. Lost at Sea feat. Lana Del Rey

4. The Texture of Dreams

5. The Poetry of Wind and Waves

6. A Beautiful Delirium

7. Deep Ocean Swells

8. My Deep Blue Dream

9. Reflections of Light on Water

10. In the Dying Light of Day: Requiem for Mother Earth

11. A Delicate Mist Surrounds Me

12. The Mermaids Lullaby

13. Song of the Eternal Sea

14. Hollywood Bowl feat. Lana Del Reyh

