Lana Del Rey Performs ‘Wicked Game’ With Chris Isaak, Covers Joni Mitchell With Zella Day and Weyes Blood at L.A. Show

At her Thursday night show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Lana Del Rey brought out more special guests than ever. And while there was no Don Henley, Del Rey did manage to bring out Chris Isaak, who performed his hit song “Wicked Game” in a sparkling black-and-pink nudie suit with the pop star.

“I don’t know if I can sing this song as beautifully as he can,” Del Rey said when introducing Isaak, adding, “We can’t be in the middle of Hollywood and not hear the sexiest song of all time.”

Earlier in the show, Del Rey performed Joni Mitchell’s “For Free,” a cover that’s become a set staple for her on this tour — only this time, she was joined by her “close girlfriends” and fellow ladies of the canyon Zella Day and Weyes Blood. Del Rey referred to the two women as “some of the most talented singers in L.A., and maybe the world.” (She also posted a backstage rehearsal clip of the cover to her Instagram, seen below.)

Del Rey also brought out returning tour guests Adam Cohen (to duet on his father Leonard Cohen’s “Chelsea Hotel No. 2”) and Sean Lennon (to help sing the Lust for Life track he’s featured on, “Tomorrow Never Came.”)

While onstage, Lennon quipped that he was a “very distant cousin of Don Henley,” referencing Del Rey’s quote to the Los Angeles Times that she had wanted to get the Eagles member to sing “Hotel California” with her at the show.

Norman Fucking Rockwell producer Jack Antonoff played piano for Del Rey’s brutal album closer “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It.”

Rounding out the guests, Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood appeared to duet on “Daddy Issues,” an unreleased Del Rey track from 2010.