 Lana Del Rey Drops Tracklist for 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lou Reed Keyboardist Michael Fonfara Dead at 74
Home Music Music News

Lana Del Rey Reveals Cover, Tracklist for ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’

“There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it — there’s always beautiful music, too,” Del Rey wrote in the caption for the cover

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lana Del Rey comments. File photo dated 27/05/17 of Lana Del Rey, who has defended her controversial comments on double standards in the music industry following a backlash and allegations of racism. Issue date: Friday May 22, 2020. The singer posted a lengthy message to Instagram denying her lyrics are anti-feminist or glamorise abuse and named-checked other female stars, including Beyonce, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Nicki Minaj. See PA story SHOWBIZ DelRey. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire URN:53838848 (Press Association via AP Images)

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

AP

Lana Del Rey gave fans another glimpse at her upcoming album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which will drop this year after a Covid-19-related delay. That record follows 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!.

The musician shared what appears to be the cover and tracklist for her seventh studio album on Instagram Sunday night: a black and white image of Gatsby-esque women at a picnic table and an aged poster featuring songs titles like “Wild at Heart” (like the 1990 David Lynch film), “Dark But Just a Game,” and “Dance Till We Die.”

“There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it — there’s always beautiful music, too,” Del Rey wrote in the caption for the cover. “Introducing my new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club.”

The album was set to release in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. The singer dropped “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” in October and performed that track on late-night at the end of the year. She also dropped her debut poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, in September and a cover of George Gershwin’s classic “Summertime” in November.

On election day, Del Rey announced that she would be releasing an album of American standards around Christmas, but that record has yet to come out.

In This Article: Lana Del Rey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.