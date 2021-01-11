Lana Del Rey Reveals Cover, Tracklist for ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’

Lana Del Rey gave fans another glimpse at her upcoming album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which will drop this year after a Covid-19-related delay. That record follows 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!.

The musician shared what appears to be the cover and tracklist for her seventh studio album on Instagram Sunday night: a black and white image of Gatsby-esque women at a picnic table and an aged poster featuring songs titles like “Wild at Heart” (like the 1990 David Lynch film), “Dark But Just a Game,” and “Dance Till We Die.”

“There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it — there’s always beautiful music, too,” Del Rey wrote in the caption for the cover. “Introducing my new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club.”

The album was set to release in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. The singer dropped “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” in October and performed that track on late-night at the end of the year. She also dropped her debut poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, in September and a cover of George Gershwin’s classic “Summertime” in November.

On election day, Del Rey announced that she would be releasing an album of American standards around Christmas, but that record has yet to come out.