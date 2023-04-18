Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers Lead 2023 All Things Go Festival

Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers, and Carly Rae Jepsen lead the lineup for the 2023 All Things Go Festival, which will return to Merriweather Post Pavilion, just outside Washington D.C., Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Rogers and Jepsen top the bill on day one, which will also feature Tegan and Sara, Mt. Joy, Fletcher, Sudan Archives, Lizzy McAlpine, Dayglow, Peach Pit, Suki Waterhouse, Wombats, and Raye. On day two, Lana Del Rey and Boygenius will headline, with performances from Muna, Beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Alex G, Ethel Cain, Alvvays, Meet Me @ the Altar, Samia, and Leith Ross. A full lineup is available on the poster below.

Tickets for All Things Go 2023 will go on sale this Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. ET, with a fan pre-sale taking place on April 20 at 10 a.m. ET. Registration for the fan pre-sale is open now on the All Things Go website.

For Del Rey, All Things Go is one of just a handful of North American festival shows she’s booked this summer in support of her most recent album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. She’ll also play Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco, as well as festivals in Quebec, South America, and the U.K.

For Boygenius — the supergroup trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — All Things Go is yet another stop on an already packed summer touring itinerary in support of their debut, The Record. They’ve got a bunch of headlining dates scheduled (including some with Jepsen), and they’ll also be taking part in the traveling Re:SET concert series, playing shows around the country with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange.

Meanwhile, Maggie Rogers will also be on the road this summer in support of her 2022 LP, Surrender. Upon announcing the trek earlier this month, Rogers gave fans a chance to skirt some Ticketmaster fees by making tickets available with a reduced surcharge directly from some of the venues’ box offices for one day only.