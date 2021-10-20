 Lana Del Rey Breaks Out the Paint for New 'Blue Banisters' Video - Rolling Stone
Lana Del Rey Gets Literal About Painting ‘Blue Banisters’ in New Clip for Title Track

Singer-songwriter’s second album of 2021 will arrive this Friday, October 22nd

Jon Blistein

Lana Del Rey breaks out the blue paint and cake batter in the new video for “Blue Banisters,” the title track from her next album, out this Friday, Oct. 22. 

The clip toes the line between literally and abstractly complementing the lyrics, kicking off with the camera zooming in on a photo of Del Rey sitting on a John Deere tractor to match the opening line, “There’s a picture on the wall, of me on a John Deere.” (For the record, we wouldn’t say Del Rey is crossing the John Deere picket line here — the song was written months ago — but solidarity, anyway). The clip then shifts into the world of that photo and follows Del Rey and two friends as they enjoy a gorgeous day at a quiet house, painting the deck blue and baking.

Blue Banisters marks Del Rey’s eighth studio album and will be her second album of 2021, following Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which arrived in March. Along with the title track, Blue Banisters will include three other recently released songs, “Arcadia,” “Text Book,” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” 

