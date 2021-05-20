Lana Del Rey Previews Upcoming LP ‘Blue Banisters’ With Three New Songs

Just two months after Lana Del Rey released her new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, the singer has shared three new songs from her next LP Blue Banisters.

Released quietly to streaming services without social media fanfare, the three songs are the title track “Blue Banisters” and “Text Book” — both co-written by Del Rey and Gabriel Edward Simon, Pitchfork reports — and “Wildflower Wildfire,” co-written and produced by Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean.

On April 27th, Del Rey revealed that Blue Banisters would arrive on Independence Day, July 4th; the singer previously hinted at a Chemtrails follow-up titled Rock Candy Sweet, but the Blue Banisters cover art uses the same cover art as that previously announced LP.

Following the release of Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Del Rey responded to a Harper’s Bazaar article “Lana Del Rey Can’t Qualify Her Way Out of Being Held Accountable” that was critical of the singer’s cultural appropriation.

“Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse,” Del Rey said at the time via Instagram Stories. “I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet.”

Blue Banisters — which has not been formally announced yet by the singer’s label — would mark Del Rey’s third album over a year-long span, following her July 2020 spoken word album Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass and March 2021’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club.