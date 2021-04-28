Lana Del Rey Announces New Album ‘Blue Banisters’

Lana Del Rey has announced the follow-up album to Chemtrails Over the Country Club. Her upcoming album, Blue Banisters, is slated to arrive on July 4th, according to her posts on social media.

In March, a day after her Chemtrails Over the Country Clubrelease date, she had teased an album called Rock Candy Sweet, which was touted to arrive on June 1st. It’s unclear if that album has been postponed or if it has been replaced with a new Blue Banisters title. The artwork the singer shared, which features her photo, appears to be the same image for both Rock Candy Sweet and Blue Banisters.

Album out July 4th

BLUE BANISTERS pic.twitter.com/q37PDKeyy5 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) April 28, 2021

Her Rock Candy Sweet announcement came on the heels of Harper’s Bazaar article “Lana Del Rey Can’t Qualify Her Way Out of Being Held Accountable,” which was critical of the singer’s cultural appropriation.

“Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse,” Del Rey said in at the time via Instagram Stories. “I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet.”

Should the Blue Banisters drop on Independence Day, it would be her third album release in a year following the March release of Chemtrails Over the Country Club, and her spoken word LP, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, which arrived last July.