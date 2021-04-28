 Lana Del Rey Announces New Album 'Blue Banisters' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Igloo's Grateful Dead Cooler Collaboration Just Got Restocked for Summer
Home Music Music News

Lana Del Rey Announces New Album ‘Blue Banisters’

LP is slated to arrive in July

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lana Del Rey comments. File photo dated 27/05/17 of Lana Del Rey, who has defended her controversial comments on double standards in the music industry following a backlash and allegations of racism. Issue date: Friday May 22, 2020. The singer posted a lengthy message to Instagram denying her lyrics are anti-feminist or glamorise abuse and named-checked other female stars, including Beyonce, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Nicki Minaj. See PA story SHOWBIZ DelRey. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire URN:53838848 (Press Association via AP Images)

Lana Del Rey has announced a new album called 'Blue Banisters,' which is slated to arrive in July.

AP

Lana Del Rey has announced the follow-up album to Chemtrails Over the Country Club. Her upcoming album, Blue Banisters, is slated to arrive on July 4th, according to her posts on social media.

In March, a day after her Chemtrails Over the Country Clubrelease date, she had teased an album called Rock Candy Sweet, which was touted to arrive on June 1st. It’s unclear if that album has been postponed or if it has been replaced with a new Blue Banisters title. The artwork the singer shared, which features her photo, appears to be the same image for both Rock Candy Sweet and Blue Banisters.

Her Rock Candy Sweet announcement came on the heels of Harper’s Bazaar article “Lana Del Rey Can’t Qualify Her Way Out of Being Held Accountable,” which was critical of the singer’s cultural appropriation.

“Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse,” Del Rey said in at the time via Instagram Stories. “I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet.”

Should the Blue Banisters drop on Independence Day, it would be her third album release in a year following the March release of Chemtrails Over the Country Club, and her spoken word LP, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, which arrived last July.

In This Article: Lana Del Rey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.