Lana Del Rey Makes Surprise Appearance During Bleachers’ High Water Fest Set to Debut ‘Margaret’

Coachella isn’t the only festival with all-star surprise appearances this weekend: During Jack Antonoff and Bleachers’ Saturday set at Charleston’s High Water Festival, Lana Del Rey joined the band for the live debut of her “Margaret.”

The track features on Del Rey’s recent Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and was written for Antonoff’s fiancée, actress Margaret Qualley.

"One day I met Lana in the studio in California and she said 'Let's write a song about your fiancée,' and I said 'Okay,' and I thought she was joking and she wasn't," Antonoff said prior to the live debut of the Bleachers-featuring track.

Del Rey’s High Water appearance marked her first time onstage in nearly 18 months, as it’s become increasingly rare for her to perform live: Outside of a few promotional and late-night TV appearances over the past few years, Del Rey hasn’t staged a full concert since November 2019.

That will change next month as Del Rey embarks on an international tour that will bounce between Europe, South America and North America, with Del Rey slated to headline festivals like Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.