See Lana Del Rey Perform With Lucy Dacus, Best Coast in Chicago

Lana Del Rey brought out Lucy Dacus and Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino to perform alongside her during her concert at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom Friday night.

Dacus, who opened the show, joined Del Rey onstage to perform a duet of “Night Shift” from her 2018 sophomore album Historian. Del Rey then invited Cosentino onstage for “When I’m With You” from Best Coast’s 2010 LP Crazy For You, before giving Cosentino the stage to play “Up All Night” from the band’s 2012 album The Only Place.

Throughout Del Rey’s tour for her latest album Norman Fucking Rockwell, the singer has brought out a variety of her musical peers to perform alongside her including Ben Gibbard who sang Death Cab For Cutie’s “I Will Follow You Into the Dark,” Julia Jacklin who sang “Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You,” as well as Weyes Blood and Zella Day for a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “For Free.”

Del Rey recently expanded her North American tour by 11 dates, with the run concluding November 19th in Nashville, Tennessee. In February, Del Rey will hit the road again for a handful of dates in Europe.